Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.68 in relation to its previous close of 16.03. However, the company has experienced a 2.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) Right Now?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ABR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.91x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) by analysts is $15.50, which is -$0.26 below the current market price. The public float for ABR is 181.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 33.04% of that float. On December 26, 2023, the average trading volume of ABR was 4.79M shares.

ABR’s Market Performance

ABR’s stock has seen a 2.47% increase for the week, with a 29.50% rise in the past month and a 6.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.25% for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.80% for ABR’s stock, with a 14.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ABR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ABR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABR Trading at 16.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +29.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABR rose by +2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.15. In addition, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. saw 19.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABR starting from KAUFMAN IVAN, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $12.05 back on Nov 29. After this action, KAUFMAN IVAN now owns 1,108,412 shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., valued at $120,500 using the latest closing price.

KAUFMAN IVAN, the COB, CEO and President of Arbor Realty Trust Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $11.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that KAUFMAN IVAN is holding 1,098,412 shares at $118,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+82.44 for the present operating margin

+99.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stands at +28.33. The total capital return value is set at 6.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.39. Equity return is now at value 12.42, with 2.19 for asset returns.

Based on Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR), the company’s capital structure generated 462.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.21. Total debt to assets is 79.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 514.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.