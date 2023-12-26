Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)

The 36-month beta value for SPCE is also noteworthy at 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SPCE is 364.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.92% of that float. The average trading volume of SPCE on December 26, 2023 was 11.30M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

SPCE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) has jumped by 5.26 compared to previous close of 2.47. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-23 that Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson has said he won’t invest more money in the space tourism company. Branson’s resources through Virgin Investments have dwindled since the pandemic.

SPCE’s Market Performance

SPCE’s stock has risen by 3.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 30.65% and a quarterly rise of 54.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.47% for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.31% for SPCE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPCE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SPCE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SPCE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $1.75 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPCE Trading at 32.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.83%, as shares surge +23.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPCE rose by +3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.30. In addition, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc saw -25.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPCE

Equity return is now at value -90.56, with -43.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.