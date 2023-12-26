Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML)

The 36-month beta value for TRML is also noteworthy at 2.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TRML is 13.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. The average trading volume of TRML on December 26, 2023 was 82.94K shares.

TRML) stock’s latest price update

Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TRML)’s stock price has soared by 17.24 in relation to previous closing price of 20.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Tourmaline Bio is advancing the use of its drug candidate TOUR006 for the treatment of thyroid eye disease and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The ongoing phase 2b spiriTED study, which is using TOUR006 for the treatment of patients with active TED, is expected to release results in the first half of 2025. A phase 2 study, using TOUR006 for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, is expected to begin in 2024.

TRML’s Market Performance

TRML’s stock has risen by 18.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 31.92% and a quarterly drop of -16.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.98% for Tourmaline Bio Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.89% for TRML’s stock, with a -3.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRML stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TRML by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRML in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $41 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRML Trading at 28.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.57%, as shares surge +21.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRML rose by +18.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.10. In addition, Tourmaline Bio Inc saw 131.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRML starting from Kulkarni Sandeep Chidambar, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $16.99 back on Nov 17. After this action, Kulkarni Sandeep Chidambar now owns 729,735 shares of Tourmaline Bio Inc, valued at $67,960 using the latest closing price.

Thiara Parvinder, the Director of Tourmaline Bio Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $17.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Thiara Parvinder is holding 83,782 shares at $17,310 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRML

The total capital return value is set at -35.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.79. Equity return is now at value -41.64, with -39.35 for asset returns.

Based on Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML), the company’s capital structure generated 1.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.58. Total debt to assets is 1.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.08.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.