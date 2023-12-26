Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Starbucks Corp. (SBUX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) is above average at 26.59x. The 36-month beta value for SBUX is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 21 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SBUX is $113.93, which is $18.64 above than the current price. The public float for SBUX is 1.11B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.28% of that float. The average trading volume of SBUX on December 26, 2023 was 7.62M shares.

SBUX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) has dropped by -0.05 compared to previous close of 95.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-22 that Starbucks stock trailed the market in 2023 despite solid customer traffic trends at its stores. Dutch Bros is hoping to greatly expand its store base over the next several years.

SBUX’s Market Performance

SBUX’s stock has fallen by -1.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.89% and a quarterly rise of 2.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for Starbucks Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.83% for SBUX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBUX stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for SBUX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SBUX in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $107 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SBUX Trading at -3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -7.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBUX fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.68. In addition, Starbucks Corp. saw -3.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBUX starting from KELLY SARA, who sale 250 shares at the price of $95.00 back on Dec 21. After this action, KELLY SARA now owns 47,434 shares of Starbucks Corp., valued at $23,750 using the latest closing price.

KELLY SARA, the evp, chief partner officer of Starbucks Corp., sale 250 shares at $104.45 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that KELLY SARA is holding 47,532 shares at $26,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.95 for the present operating margin

+21.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starbucks Corp. stands at +11.47. The total capital return value is set at 33.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In summary, Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.