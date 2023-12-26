Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Minerva Surgical Inc (UTRS)

The 36-month beta value for UTRS is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

UTRS currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of UTRS on December 26, 2023 was 49.31K shares.

The stock of Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: UTRS) has increased by 25.17 when compared to last closing price of 1.51.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -32.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ: UTRS ) stock is taking a beating on Monday after the women’s healthcare company announced that its shares will be delisted later this month. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company’s shares will no longer trade on the Nasdaq Exchange starting on Dec. 29.

UTRS’s Market Performance

Minerva Surgical Inc (UTRS) has experienced a -32.98% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.31% rise in the past month, and a -48.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.75% for UTRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.55% for UTRS’s stock, with a -53.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTRS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UTRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UTRS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $15 based on the research report published on November 16, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

UTRS Trading at -20.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.69%, as shares surge +9.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTRS fell by -32.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0524. In addition, Minerva Surgical Inc saw -57.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTRS starting from NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L, who purchase 24,437,927 shares at the price of $0.20 back on Feb 09. After this action, NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 L now owns 34,437,052 shares of Minerva Surgical Inc, valued at $5,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.52 for the present operating margin

+37.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Minerva Surgical Inc stands at -67.83. The total capital return value is set at -57.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.51. Equity return is now at value -160.07, with -42.72 for asset returns.

Based on Minerva Surgical Inc (UTRS), the company’s capital structure generated 231.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.79. Total debt to assets is 57.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Minerva Surgical Inc (UTRS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.