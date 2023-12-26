Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Marti Technologies Inc. (MRT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marti Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MRT) is above average at 8.19x. The 36-month beta value for MRT is also noteworthy at 0.26.

The public float for MRT is 15.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.58% of that float. The average trading volume of MRT on December 26, 2023 was 130.02K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

MRT) stock’s latest price update

Marti Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MRT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.49 compared to its previous closing price of 0.61. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:MGRUF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 26, 2023 4:00 PM ET Company Participants Andrew Tamlin – Chief Financial Officer John Ginis – Assistant Vice President of Retail Asset Management Tom Johnston – Senior VP of Western Asset Management Todd Febbo – Vice President of Eastern Office Management Rai Sahi – Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board Conference Call Participants Jonathan Kelcher – TD Securities Tom Callaghan – RBC Capital Markets Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Third Quarter Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

MRT’s Market Performance

Marti Technologies Inc. (MRT) has experienced a -0.79% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.50% drop in the past month, and a -13.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.66% for MRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.45% for MRT’s stock, with a -88.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MRT Trading at -4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.06%, as shares sank -19.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRT fell by -0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6154. In addition, Marti Technologies Inc. saw -94.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MRT

The total capital return value is set at -2.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.59. Equity return is now at value 0.85, with 0.81 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Marti Technologies Inc. (MRT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.