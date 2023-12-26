Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN)

The 36-month beta value for IINN is also noteworthy at 1.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IINN is 6.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume of IINN on December 26, 2023 was 27.00K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

IINN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ: IINN) has jumped by 55.46 compared to previous close of 1.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 69.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that According to Inspira (IINN), the integration of its technology to oxygenate blood combined with Ennocure’s infection prevention solutions is likely to help improve patient outcomes in ICUs.

IINN’s Market Performance

IINN’s stock has risen by 69.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 59.48% and a quarterly rise of 36.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.47% for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 74.28% for IINN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 38.73% for the last 200 days.

IINN Trading at 59.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IINN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.85%, as shares surge +83.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IINN rose by +91.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1090. In addition, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd saw 43.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IINN

The total capital return value is set at -74.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.87. Equity return is now at value -113.45, with -86.30 for asset returns.

Based on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN), the company’s capital structure generated 14.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.45. Total debt to assets is 11.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (IINN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.