Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE)

The 36-month beta value for HIVE is also noteworthy at 3.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HIVE is 87.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.43% of that float. The average trading volume of HIVE on December 26, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

The stock price of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) has jumped by 4.29 compared to previous close of 4.90. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 38.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that After stuffing your portfolio with safe, stable stocks, prudent investors should also allocate a small portion to higher-risk, ultra-speculative names. Why? Because while they’re risky, these stocks boast huge upside potential if things break right.

HIVE’s Market Performance

HIVE’s stock has risen by 38.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 78.05% and a quarterly rise of 70.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.29% for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 40.12% for HIVE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 42.94% for the last 200 days.

HIVE Trading at 54.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.68%, as shares surge +73.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIVE rose by +38.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.76. In addition, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. saw 254.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HIVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.62 for the present operating margin

-29.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. stands at -222.37. The total capital return value is set at -17.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.44. Equity return is now at value -78.44, with -61.48 for asset returns.

Based on HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE), the company’s capital structure generated 23.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.22. Total debt to assets is 18.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.

Conclusion

In summary, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.