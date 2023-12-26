Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cemtrex Inc. (CETX)

The 36-month beta value for CETX is also noteworthy at 2.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CETX is 0.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.39% of that float. The average trading volume of CETX on December 26, 2023 was 36.58K shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

CETX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) has dropped by -16.95 compared to previous close of 6.49. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-21 that Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

CETX’s Market Performance

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) has seen a -4.43% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.93% decline in the past month and a -3.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.97% for CETX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.01% for CETX’s stock, with a -22.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CETX Trading at 4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CETX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.29%, as shares sank -3.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CETX fell by -4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.79. In addition, Cemtrex Inc. saw 24.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CETX starting from GOVIL SAAGAR, who purchase 15,100 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Aug 30. After this action, GOVIL SAAGAR now owns 132,298 shares of Cemtrex Inc., valued at $14,380 using the latest closing price.

GOVIL SAAGAR, the CFO of Cemtrex Inc., purchase 7,100 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that GOVIL SAAGAR is holding 116,486 shares at $6,461 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CETX

Equity return is now at value -56.05, with -12.86 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.