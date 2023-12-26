Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) is above average at 16.74x. The 36-month beta value for ABNB is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 24 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ABNB is 413.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.68% of that float. The average trading volume of ABNB on December 26, 2023 was 5.38M shares.

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.85 compared to its previous closing price of 140.80. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-23 that Alphabet’s advertising revenue is starting to return. Airbnb has put up strong growth throughout the year.

ABNB’s Market Performance

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) has seen a -6.31% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.66% gain in the past month and a 4.48% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for ABNB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.14% for ABNB’s stock, with a 8.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABNB stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ABNB by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ABNB in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $100 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABNB Trading at 7.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB fell by -6.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.86. In addition, Airbnb Inc saw 61.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from Blecharczyk Nathan, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $143.35 back on Dec 20. After this action, Blecharczyk Nathan now owns 653,762 shares of Airbnb Inc, valued at $8,600,781 using the latest closing price.

Chesky Brian, the CEO and Chairman of Airbnb Inc, sale 76,272 shares at $147.54 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Chesky Brian is holding 15,562,715 shares at $11,252,807 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.37 for the present operating margin

+69.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc stands at +22.54. The total capital return value is set at 24.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.29. Equity return is now at value 74.47, with 29.11 for asset returns.

Based on Airbnb Inc (ABNB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.63. Total debt to assets is 14.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In summary, Airbnb Inc (ABNB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.