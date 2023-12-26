Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Agenus Inc (AGEN)

The 36-month beta value for AGEN is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AGEN is $6.50, which is $5.72 above than the current price. The public float for AGEN is 363.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.85% of that float. The average trading volume of AGEN on December 26, 2023 was 8.67M shares.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.53 in comparison to its previous close of 0.78, however, the company has experienced a 13.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-24 that Small-cap stocks took the brunt of the 2022 bear market and many names have yet to recover. Agenus and Coherus BioSciences are prime examples.

AGEN’s Market Performance

Agenus Inc (AGEN) has experienced a 13.01% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.13% rise in the past month, and a -31.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.68% for AGEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.87% for AGEN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -40.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGEN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for AGEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AGEN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $8 based on the research report published on June 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGEN Trading at -1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.18%, as shares surge +13.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGEN rose by +13.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7568. In addition, Agenus Inc saw -66.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGEN starting from WIINBERG ULF, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Nov 15. After this action, WIINBERG ULF now owns 124,063 shares of Agenus Inc, valued at $19,000 using the latest closing price.

AGENUS INC, the 10% Owner of Agenus Inc, purchase 429 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that AGENUS INC is holding 21,772,863 shares at $472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGEN

Equity return is now at value -1998.16, with -70.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Agenus Inc (AGEN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.