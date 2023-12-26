An In-Depth Look at Adc Therapeutics SA’s (ADCT) Stock Performance

In the past week, ADCT stock has gone down by -6.92%, with a monthly gain of 108.45% and a quarterly surge of 83.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.35% for Adc Therapeutics SA The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.91% for ADCT’s stock, with a -4.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ADCT is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ADCT is 55.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.31% of that float. The average trading volume of ADCT on December 26, 2023 was 512.19K shares.

ADCT) stock’s latest price update

Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 15.63 compared to its previous closing price of 1.28. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-01 that ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) is trading well below its cash on hand, underlying its severely poor sentiment from investors. ADCT’s main molecule, loncastuximab tesirine, has shown positive results in the relapse/refractory setting. ADCT has other pipeline projects in development, with data from phase 1 studies expected in the first half of 2024.

ADCT Trading at 70.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.38%, as shares surge +100.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADCT fell by -6.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1677. In addition, Adc Therapeutics SA saw -61.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.62 for the present operating margin

+96.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adc Therapeutics SA stands at -74.22. The total capital return value is set at -48.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.50. Equity return is now at value -705.53, with -35.75 for asset returns.

Based on Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT), the company’s capital structure generated 132.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.95. Total debt to assets is 22.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.