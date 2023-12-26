Amcor Plc (AMCR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMCR is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AMCR is 1.44B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMCR on December 26, 2023 was 8.16M shares.

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

AMCR) stock’s latest price update

Amcor Plc (NYSE: AMCR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.31 compared to its previous closing price of 9.71. However, the company has seen a 0.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that The S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index contains 67 dividend growth stocks called the Dividend Aristocrats.

AMCR’s Market Performance

Amcor Plc (AMCR) has experienced a 0.83% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.31% rise in the past month, and a 5.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for AMCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.41% for AMCR’s stock, with a -1.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMCR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMCR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AMCR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMCR Trading at 5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMCR rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.56. In addition, Amcor Plc saw -18.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMCR starting from NAYAR ARUN, who sale 10,261 shares at the price of $9.39 back on Dec 01. After this action, NAYAR ARUN now owns 52,527 shares of Amcor Plc, valued at $96,351 using the latest closing price.

Long Nicholas T., the Director of Amcor Plc, sale 9,699 shares at $9.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Long Nicholas T. is holding 36,922 shares at $91,074 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMCR

Equity return is now at value 24.77, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amcor Plc (AMCR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.