Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is 80.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMZN is 1.17. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 49 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is $179.20, which is $25.78 above the current market price. The public float for AMZN is 9.06B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% of that float. On December 26, 2023, AMZN’s average trading volume was 53.00M shares.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 153.84. However, the company has seen a 2.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-25 that Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock’s price, do they really matter?

AMZN’s Market Performance

AMZN’s stock has risen by 2.30% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.57% and a quarterly rise of 16.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for Amazon.com Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.49% for AMZN’s stock, with a 21.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $175 based on the research report published on December 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMZN Trading at 8.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN rose by +2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.58. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw 82.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from Selipsky Adam, who sale 500 shares at the price of $146.09 back on Dec 07. After this action, Selipsky Adam now owns 120,060 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $73,045 using the latest closing price.

Selipsky Adam, the CEO Amazon Web Services of Amazon.com Inc., sale 500 shares at $147.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Selipsky Adam is holding 120,560 shares at $73,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.63 for the present operating margin

+43.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amazon.com Inc. stands at -0.53. The total capital return value is set at 4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.01. Equity return is now at value 12.53, with 4.39 for asset returns.

Based on Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), the company’s capital structure generated 106.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.48. Total debt to assets is 33.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.