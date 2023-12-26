Altria Group Inc.’s (MO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Altria Group Inc. (MO) has seen a -3.33% decrease in the past week, with a -2.02% drop in the past month, and a -4.11% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.17% for MO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.22% for MO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) is 8.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MO is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Altria Group Inc. (MO) is $46.31, which is $5.95 above the current market price. The public float for MO is 1.77B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% of that float. On December 26, 2023, MO’s average trading volume was 8.88M shares.

MO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) has increased by 0.12 when compared to last closing price of 40.31.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-22 that I discuss reader feedback and suggestions regarding the author’s daily stock lists and dividend investing strategies. I also address criticisms of preference for low-priced stocks and the debate over whether a $1k investment should exceed the single-share price. Included is a list of the top 10 ReFa/Ro stocks for potential gains in the coming year based on analyst target prices.

Analysts’ Opinion of MO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $52 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MO Trading at -2.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares sank -2.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MO fell by -3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.65. In addition, Altria Group Inc. saw -11.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MO starting from Davis Robert Matthews, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $40.50 back on Nov 06. After this action, Davis Robert Matthews now owns 8,473 shares of Altria Group Inc., valued at $48,599 using the latest closing price.

Clarke Ian L.T., the Director of Altria Group Inc., purchase 1,100 shares at $40.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Clarke Ian L.T. is holding 7,145 shares at $44,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.23 for the present operating margin

+68.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altria Group Inc. stands at +27.80. The total capital return value is set at 48.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Altria Group Inc. (MO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.