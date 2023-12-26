Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS)’s stock price has soared by 1.88 in relation to previous closing price of 2.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-12-11 that Altice USA is in talks to sell financial streaming news service Cheddar to a private-equity firm.

Is It Worth Investing in Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATUS is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ATUS is $4.62, which is $1.91 above the current price. The public float for ATUS is 389.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATUS on December 26, 2023 was 4.01M shares.

ATUS’s Market Performance

The stock of Altice USA Inc (ATUS) has seen a 12.92% increase in the past week, with a 17.83% rise in the past month, and a -18.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.37% for ATUS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.54% for ATUS’s stock, with a -7.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ATUS Trading at 8.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares surge +13.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATUS rose by +12.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.28. In addition, Altice USA Inc saw -41.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+48.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altice USA Inc stands at +2.02. The total capital return value is set at 7.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altice USA Inc (ATUS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.