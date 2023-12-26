Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO) has dropped by -13.90 compared to previous close of 3.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -23.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-13 that Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO ) Special Call December 11, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Thomas Meyer – Founder, Chairman and CEO Conference Call Participants Operator Good morning, and welcome to Altamira Therapeutics December 23, 2023 Investor Business Update Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: CYTO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CYTO is 2.44.

The public float for CYTO is 1.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYTO on December 26, 2023 was 835.52K shares.

CYTO’s Market Performance

The stock of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) has seen a -23.18% decrease in the past week, with a -52.34% drop in the past month, and a -42.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 53.55% for CYTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -51.87% for CYTO’s stock, with a -76.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CYTO Trading at -36.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 53.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.51%, as shares sank -49.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTO fell by -23.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.78. In addition, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd saw -97.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4726.45 for the present operating margin

-437.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd stands at -8680.31. The total capital return value is set at -243.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -952.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 33.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (CYTO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.