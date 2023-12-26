Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, GOOGL stock has gone up by 6.70%, with a monthly gain of 2.17% and a quarterly surge of 7.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.95% for Alphabet Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.35% for GOOGL stock, with a simple moving average of 14.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is 27.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GOOGL is 1.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 42 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) is $153.74, which is $12.25 above the current market price. The public float for GOOGL is 5.89B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% of that float. On December 26, 2023, GOOGL’s average trading volume was 29.48M shares.

GOOGL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has surged by 0.76 when compared to previous closing price of 140.42, but the company has seen a 6.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-25 that Alphabet could extend its momentum with a strong economy and the launch of a powerful new AI model. D.R. Horton stands to benefit from potential interest rate cuts in 2024.

GOOGL Trading at 6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOGL rose by +6.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.54. In addition, Alphabet Inc saw 60.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOOGL starting from Pichai Sundar, who sale 22,500 shares at the price of $141.43 back on Dec 20. After this action, Pichai Sundar now owns 2,407,688 shares of Alphabet Inc, valued at $3,182,085 using the latest closing price.

HENNESSY JOHN L, the Director of Alphabet Inc, sale 200 shares at $133.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that HENNESSY JOHN L is holding 6,984 shares at $26,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.95 for the present operating margin

+55.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphabet Inc stands at +21.35. The total capital return value is set at 25.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.37. Equity return is now at value 25.33, with 17.68 for asset returns.

Based on Alphabet Inc (GOOGL), the company’s capital structure generated 11.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.48. Total debt to assets is 8.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.