Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GOOG is 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 41 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GOOG is $153.74, which is $11.04 above the current price. The public float for GOOG is 5.33B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOOG on December 26, 2023 was 22.52M shares.

GOOG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) has increased by 0.65 when compared to last closing price of 141.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2023-12-25 that With 2023 turning out to be a positive year for the stock market, where some of the biggest stocks have experienced substantial gains, investors might wonder whether this trend will continue in 2024.

GOOG’s Market Performance

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) has experienced a 6.63% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.93% rise in the past month, and a 7.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for GOOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.17% for GOOG’s stock, with a 14.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOG stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for GOOG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GOOG in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $150 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GOOG Trading at 5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOG rose by +6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.93. In addition, Alphabet Inc saw 60.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOOG starting from Pichai Sundar, who sale 22,500 shares at the price of $141.43 back on Dec 20. After this action, Pichai Sundar now owns 2,407,688 shares of Alphabet Inc, valued at $3,182,085 using the latest closing price.

HENNESSY JOHN L, the Director of Alphabet Inc, sale 200 shares at $133.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that HENNESSY JOHN L is holding 6,984 shares at $26,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.95 for the present operating margin

+55.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphabet Inc stands at +21.35. The total capital return value is set at 25.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.37. Equity return is now at value 25.33, with 17.68 for asset returns.

Based on Alphabet Inc (GOOG), the company’s capital structure generated 11.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.48. Total debt to assets is 8.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alphabet Inc (GOOG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.