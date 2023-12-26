AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC)’s stock price has soared by 0.30 in relation to previous closing price of 9.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-19 that Compared to this past year, 2024 is expected to be much better for the economy, and that means it will look even better for the stock market. As we approach the new year, it is time to take a good look at your portfolio and look for stocks that fit your goals.

Is It Worth Investing in AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) is above average at 27.13x. The 36-month beta value for AGNC is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AGNC is $8.98, which is -$0.98 below than the current price. The public float for AGNC is 665.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.06% of that float. The average trading volume of AGNC on December 26, 2023 was 16.96M shares.

AGNC’s Market Performance

AGNC’s stock has seen a 2.26% increase for the week, with a 13.20% rise in the past month and a 2.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for AGNC Investment Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.05% for AGNC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGNC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AGNC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AGNC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $9 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGNC Trading at 15.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +14.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGNC rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.27. In addition, AGNC Investment Corp saw -3.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGNC starting from Kuehl Christopher, who sale 65,000 shares at the price of $8.50 back on Nov 08. After this action, Kuehl Christopher now owns 661,843 shares of AGNC Investment Corp, valued at $552,500 using the latest closing price.

Bell Bernice, the EVP and Chief Financial Off of AGNC Investment Corp, sale 6,000 shares at $8.44 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Bell Bernice is holding 260,139 shares at $50,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.10 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for AGNC Investment Corp stands at -36.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.95. Equity return is now at value 4.14, with 0.47 for asset returns.

Based on AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC), the company’s capital structure generated 544.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.50. Total debt to assets is 82.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In summary, AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.