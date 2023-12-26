Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) Stock Experiences 91.87% Monthly Change

The stock of Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) has gone up by 11.58% for the week, with a 91.87% rise in the past month and a 142.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.15% for AFRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.98% for AFRM’s stock, with a 163.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AFRM is 3.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AFRM is 224.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AFRM on December 26, 2023 was 19.38M shares.

AFRM) stock’s latest price update

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM)’s stock price has increased by 2.34 compared to its previous closing price of 47.94. However, the company has seen a 11.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-22 that Headed into the last week of the year — a shortened week due to the holidays — the FinTech IPO Index gained 8%. BNPL Bounce Continues Affirm shares gathered 6.9%, with a continued bounce on positive sentiment and partnerships surrounding buy now, pay later.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFRM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AFRM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AFRM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $20 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AFRM Trading at 72.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.92%, as shares surge +87.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +163.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM rose by +11.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +333.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.71. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc saw 407.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from Linford Michael, who sale 65,000 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Dec 19. After this action, Linford Michael now owns 99,063 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc, valued at $3,250,000 using the latest closing price.

GIC Private Ltd, the 10% Owner of Affirm Holdings Inc, sale 2,906,591 shares at $40.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that GIC Private Ltd is holding 1,592,923 shares at $116,310,565 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.81 for the present operating margin

+83.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Affirm Holdings Inc stands at -62.05. The total capital return value is set at -11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.70. Equity return is now at value -35.31, with -11.63 for asset returns.

Based on Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM), the company’s capital structure generated 212.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.05. Total debt to assets is 66.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.