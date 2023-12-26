Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE: AEVA) has increased by 17.43 when compared to last closing price of 0.73.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Ouster and Innoviz had positive financial performance in Q3, with Ouster achieving expected milestones and Innoviz maintaining its revenue forecast. Cepton and Luminar revised their forecasts downward, while MicroVision set a lower target for the year. Cash runway analysis shows that AEye and MicroVision will run out of cash in 2024, while Innoviz may exhaust its cash by 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE: AEVA) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for AEVA is 114.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.57% of that float. On December 26, 2023, the average trading volume of AEVA was 845.86K shares.

AEVA’s Market Performance

The stock of Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) has seen a 9.12% increase in the past week, with a 68.49% rise in the past month, and a 17.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.04% for AEVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 36.22% for AEVA’s stock, with a -13.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEVA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AEVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AEVA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on July 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AEVA Trading at 40.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.85%, as shares surge +60.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEVA rose by +9.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6423. In addition, Aeva Technologies Inc saw -37.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEVA starting from Zadesky Stephen Paul, who sale 43,604 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Nov 20. After this action, Zadesky Stephen Paul now owns 56,105 shares of Aeva Technologies Inc, valued at $24,553 using the latest closing price.

Sylebra Capital Ltd, the 10% Owner of Aeva Technologies Inc, purchase 24,795,027 shares at $0.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Sylebra Capital Ltd is holding 51,896,560 shares at $14,455,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3624.88 for the present operating margin

-101.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aeva Technologies Inc stands at -3513.96. The total capital return value is set at -37.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.89. Equity return is now at value -48.06, with -45.02 for asset returns.

Based on Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.21. Total debt to assets is 2.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -43.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.