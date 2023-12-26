Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is above average at 1100.95x. The 36-month beta value for AMD is also noteworthy at 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMD is $135.70, which is -$3.9 below than the current price. The public float for AMD is 1.60B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.80% of that float. The average trading volume of AMD on December 26, 2023 was 56.54M shares.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD)’s stock price has plunge by -0.22relation to previous closing price of 139.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.32% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-25 that As the tech landscape evolves, investors seek lucrative avenues for maximizing their investments. In 2025, the trajectories of key tech giants will beckon attention, promising substantial growth and innovation in AI and interactive media.

AMD’s Market Performance

AMD’s stock has risen by 0.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.95% and a quarterly rise of 43.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.16% for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.96% for AMD stock, with a simple moving average of 29.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $165 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMD Trading at 19.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +14.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.18. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 115.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from SMITH DARLA M, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $125.69 back on Dec 07. After this action, SMITH DARLA M now owns 5,604 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $502,760 using the latest closing price.

Su Lisa T, the Chair, President & CEO of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $117.73 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Su Lisa T is holding 3,347,640 shares at $8,829,451 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.84 for the present operating margin

+36.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.03. Equity return is now at value 0.38, with 0.31 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), the company’s capital structure generated 5.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.12. Total debt to assets is 4.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

In summary, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.