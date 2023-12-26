Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR (AHI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

AHI currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of AHI on December 26, 2023 was 45.50K shares.

AHI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: AHI) has increased by 19.10 when compared to last closing price of 1.77.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-06-09 that The U.S.-listed hares of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. AHI, +461.26% blasted nearly six-fold higher on massive volume in midday trading Friday, despite no news released by the Australia-based provider of personalized health care services to smartphone users.

AHI’s Market Performance

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR (AHI) has seen a 9.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.40% gain in the past month and a -27.31% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.05% for AHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.66% for AHI’s stock, with a -18.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AHI Trading at 7.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.22%, as shares surge +5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHI rose by +9.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.96. In addition, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR saw 28.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1837.27 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR stands at -1974.33. The total capital return value is set at -217.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -308.22. Equity return is now at value -316.07, with -150.34 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR (AHI), the company’s capital structure generated 88.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.07. Total debt to assets is 20.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd ADR (AHI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.