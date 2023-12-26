AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (ADTH) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: ADTH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADTH is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ADTH is 23.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADTH on December 26, 2023 was 79.84K shares.

ADTH stock's latest price update

The stock of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: ADTH) has decreased by -7.95 when compared to last closing price of 1.51. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-30 that NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTH) (“AdTheorent” or “the Company”), a machine-learning pioneer and industry leader using privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for programmatic advertisers, today announced that its CFO, Patrick Elliott, will present at the 19th Annual Noble Capital Markets Emerging Growth Equity Conference.

ADTH’s Market Performance

ADTH’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.92% and a quarterly rise of 17.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.66% for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.35% for ADTH’s stock, with a -1.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADTH stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for ADTH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ADTH in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $4 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADTH Trading at 9.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.25%, as shares surge +2.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADTH remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3735. In addition, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc saw -16.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.85 for the present operating margin

+46.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc stands at +17.66. The total capital return value is set at 0.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.52. Equity return is now at value 4.09, with 3.43 for asset returns.

Based on AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (ADTH), the company’s capital structure generated 4.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.58. Total debt to assets is 3.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (ADTH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.