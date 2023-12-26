Addentax Group Corp (ATXG) Stock Experiences 0.89% Monthly Change

The stock of Addentax Group Corp (ATXG) has seen a -11.37% decrease in the past week, with a 0.89% gain in the past month, and a -11.72% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.74% for ATXG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.61% for ATXG’s stock, with a -75.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ: ATXG) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ATXG is 4.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATXG on December 26, 2023 was 44.06K shares.

ATXG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Addentax Group Corp (NASDAQ: ATXG) has dropped by -11.74 compared to previous close of 1.28. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-21 that Despite the opacity of China’s economy, small-cap Chinese stocks continue to attract attention, according to Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.

ATXG Trading at -11.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.28%, as shares sank -18.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATXG fell by -11.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2517. In addition, Addentax Group Corp saw -89.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.83 for the present operating margin

+23.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Addentax Group Corp stands at +16.61. The total capital return value is set at -2.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.91. Equity return is now at value -0.91, with -0.53 for asset returns.

Based on Addentax Group Corp (ATXG), the company’s capital structure generated 58.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.75. Total debt to assets is 33.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Addentax Group Corp (ATXG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.