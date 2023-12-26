AAR Corp. (AIR) Stock Sees a-10.20 Decrease

The stock of AAR Corp. (AIR) has seen a -10.41% decrease in the past week, with a -7.18% drop in the past month, and a 3.65% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for AIR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.41% for AIR’s stock, with a 8.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) Right Now?

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AIR is 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AIR is $78.20, which is $14.63 above the current price. The public float for AIR is 33.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIR on December 26, 2023 was 228.47K shares.

AIR) stock’s latest price update

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR)’s stock price has dropped by -10.20 in relation to previous closing price of 70.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that AAR’s (AIR) fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenues increase year over year. Net interest expense also increases during the same period.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for AIR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AIR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $80 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AIR Trading at -2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares sank -7.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIR fell by -10.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.90. In addition, AAR Corp. saw 41.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIR starting from PACE PETER, who sale 5,561 shares at the price of $59.09 back on Oct 12. After this action, PACE PETER now owns 20,022 shares of AAR Corp., valued at $328,624 using the latest closing price.

Holmes John McClain III, the Chairman, President & CEO of AAR Corp., sale 10,000 shares at $60.99 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Holmes John McClain III is holding 321,766 shares at $609,906 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+18.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for AAR Corp. stands at +4.46. The total capital return value is set at 10.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.80. Equity return is now at value 6.15, with 3.73 for asset returns.

Based on AAR Corp. (AIR), the company’s capital structure generated 28.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.43. Total debt to assets is 17.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.37 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AAR Corp. (AIR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.