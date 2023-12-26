60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTP)’s stock price has dropped by -18.03 in relation to previous closing price of 1.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 29.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-19 that 60 Degrees Pharma Presents Review of Safety, Efficacy Data of 8-Aminoquinolines for Malaria and Babesiosis Treatment at ILADS Annual Scientific Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SXTP) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SXTP is 3.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.31% of that float. On December 26, 2023, the average trading volume of SXTP was 150.07K shares.

SXTP’s Market Performance

SXTP stock saw an increase of 29.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 59.31% and a quarterly increase of 34.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.62% for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.88% for SXTP’s stock, with a -25.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SXTP Trading at 30.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SXTP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.20%, as shares surge +59.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SXTP rose by +29.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7447. In addition, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -80.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SXTP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-342.41 for the present operating margin

+15.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -1209.23.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

To sum up, 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.