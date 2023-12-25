Zymeworks BC Inc (ZYME) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Zymeworks BC Inc (NASDAQ: ZYME) has jumped by 5.47 compared to previous close of 9.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Finbold reported 2023-12-20 that On the heels of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, investor enthusiasm for biotech stocks waned as the Federal Reserve embarked on its aggressive rate-hiking campaign to bring down the red-hot inflation that ensued.

Is It Worth Investing in Zymeworks BC Inc (NASDAQ: ZYME) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zymeworks BC Inc (NASDAQ: ZYME) is 3.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZYME is 1.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ZYME is 65.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.27% of that float. On December 24, 2023, ZYME’s average trading volume was 392.62K shares.

ZYME’s Market Performance

ZYME stock saw an increase of 8.02% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.87% and a quarterly increase of 54.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.35% for Zymeworks BC Inc (ZYME).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.53% for ZYME’s stock, with a 21.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZYME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZYME stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ZYME by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZYME in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12 based on the research report published on March 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZYME Trading at 23.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZYME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares surge +20.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZYME rose by +8.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.14. In addition, Zymeworks BC Inc saw 25.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZYME starting from Astle Christopher, who sale 886 shares at the price of $9.13 back on Dec 11. After this action, Astle Christopher now owns 1,997 shares of Zymeworks BC Inc, valued at $8,089 using the latest closing price.

EcoR1 Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Zymeworks BC Inc, purchase 3,350,000 shares at $8.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that EcoR1 Capital, LLC is holding 13,437,473 shares at $27,202,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZYME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.81 for the present operating margin

+97.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zymeworks BC Inc stands at +30.14. The total capital return value is set at 34.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 31.17. Equity return is now at value 67.95, with 47.92 for asset returns.

Based on Zymeworks BC Inc (ZYME), the company’s capital structure generated 5.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.40. Total debt to assets is 4.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zymeworks BC Inc (ZYME) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.