Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WGO is at 1.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WGO is $75.38, which is $3.2 above the current market price. The public float for WGO is 28.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 20.17% of that float. The average trading volume for WGO on December 24, 2023 was 517.94K shares.

The stock price of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) has dropped by -0.12 compared to previous close of 72.27. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that Winnebago’s (WGO) first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings miss estimates due to a year-over-year decline in adjusted EBITDA across all segments.

WGO’s Market Performance

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) has seen a -1.07% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.03% gain in the past month and a 17.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for WGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.88% for WGO’s stock, with a 16.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WGO stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for WGO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WGO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $70 based on the research report published on December 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WGO Trading at 12.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +7.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGO fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.74. In addition, Winnebago Industries, Inc. saw 36.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGO starting from MOSS RICHARD D, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $72.21 back on Dec 22. After this action, MOSS RICHARD D now owns 16,542 shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc., valued at $216,630 using the latest closing price.

Fisher William C., the Director of Winnebago Industries, Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $72.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 22, which means that Fisher William C. is holding 27,211 shares at $72,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.83 for the present operating margin

+16.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Winnebago Industries, Inc. stands at +6.19. The total capital return value is set at 15.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.17. Equity return is now at value 13.74, with 7.62 for asset returns.

Based on Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO), the company’s capital structure generated 47.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.18. Total debt to assets is 25.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.