What Recent Market Trends Mean for Travel+Leisure Co’s (TNL) Stock

In the past week, TNL stock has gone up by 0.95%, with a monthly gain of 7.25% and a quarterly surge of 11.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.93% for Travel+Leisure Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.60% for TNL stock, with a simple moving average of 5.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Travel+Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Travel+Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) is 8.78x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TNL is 1.65. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for TNL is 69.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.05% of that float. On December 24, 2023, TNL’s average trading volume was 763.80K shares.

TNL) stock’s latest price update

Travel+Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.10 in relation to its previous close of 40.33. However, the company has experienced a 0.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-22 that ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $TNL–Travel + Leisure Co. announced today that executives will host fireside chat sessions at two upcoming investor conferences.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNL stocks, with Tigress Financial repeating the rating for TNL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNL in the upcoming period, according to Tigress Financial is $52 based on the research report published on August 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TNL Trading at 11.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +7.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNL rose by +0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.38. In addition, Travel+Leisure Co saw 10.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNL starting from CHAVY OLIVIER, who sale 21,600 shares at the price of $38.39 back on Dec 12. After this action, CHAVY OLIVIER now owns 5 shares of Travel+Leisure Co, valued at $829,224 using the latest closing price.

HERRERA GEORGE, the Director of Travel+Leisure Co, sale 1,009 shares at $37.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that HERRERA GEORGE is holding 0 shares at $37,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.28 for the present operating margin

+34.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travel+Leisure Co stands at +10.04. The total capital return value is set at 15.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Travel+Leisure Co (TNL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.