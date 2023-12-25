What Recent Market Trends Mean for Runway Growth Finance Corp’s (RWAY) Stock

The stock of Runway Growth Finance Corp (RWAY) has seen a -0.95% decrease in the past week, with a -0.87% drop in the past month, and a -2.19% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for RWAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.16% for RWAY stock, with a simple moving average of 2.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ: RWAY) Right Now?

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ: RWAY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RWAY is 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RWAY is 40.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RWAY on December 24, 2023 was 258.92K shares.

RWAY) stock’s latest price update

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ: RWAY)’s stock price has plunge by -0.08relation to previous closing price of 12.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.95% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that RWAY, KT and ORRF made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on December 20, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of RWAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RWAY stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for RWAY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RWAY in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $12 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RWAY Trading at 0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RWAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares sank -1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RWAY fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.69. In addition, Runway Growth Finance Corp saw 10.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RWAY starting from OCM Growth Holdings LLC, who sale 12,365 shares at the price of $12.76 back on Dec 18. After this action, OCM Growth Holdings LLC now owns 16,492,168 shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp, valued at $157,734 using the latest closing price.

OCM Growth Holdings LLC, the Director of Runway Growth Finance Corp, sale 237,635 shares at $12.69 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that OCM Growth Holdings LLC is holding 16,504,533 shares at $3,016,111 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RWAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.60 for the present operating margin

+76.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Runway Growth Finance Corp stands at +30.00. The total capital return value is set at 5.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.46. Equity return is now at value 11.82, with 6.91 for asset returns.

Based on Runway Growth Finance Corp (RWAY), the company’s capital structure generated 95.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Runway Growth Finance Corp (RWAY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.