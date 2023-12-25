What Recent Market Trends Mean for Photronics, Inc.’s (PLAB) Stock

In the past week, PLAB stock has gone up by 5.93%, with a monthly gain of 45.87% and a quarterly surge of 61.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.67% for Photronics, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.33% for PLAB’s stock, with a 50.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) Right Now?

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) is $32.00, which is $0.74 above the current market price. The public float for PLAB is 57.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLAB on December 24, 2023 was 517.58K shares.

PLAB) stock’s latest price update

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.89 compared to its previous closing price of 30.68. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-22 that Analyzing a company’s cash position can be rewarding because it reveals its true financial health. EME, ARCO, PLAB and CVEO are worth buying, given their rising cash flows.

PLAB Trading at 44.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.90% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares surge +46.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAB rose by +5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.48. In addition, Photronics, Inc. saw 85.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAB starting from TYSON MITCHELL G, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $17.33 back on Jan 03. After this action, TYSON MITCHELL G now owns 56,379 shares of Photronics, Inc., valued at $34,660 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.37 for the present operating margin

+37.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Photronics, Inc. stands at +14.07. The total capital return value is set at 21.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.50. Equity return is now at value 13.89, with 8.83 for asset returns.

Based on Photronics, Inc. (PLAB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.46. Total debt to assets is 1.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.