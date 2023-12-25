What Recent Market Trends Mean for Pactiv Evergreen Inc’s (PTVE) Stock

In the past week, PTVE stock has gone up by 6.54%, with a monthly gain of 19.52% and a quarterly surge of 66.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for Pactiv Evergreen Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.39% for PTVE stock, with a simple moving average of 57.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pactiv Evergreen Inc (NASDAQ: PTVE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PTVE is 1.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PTVE is 39.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.73% of that float. On December 24, 2023, PTVE’s average trading volume was 202.95K shares.

PTVE) stock’s latest price update

Pactiv Evergreen Inc (NASDAQ: PTVE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.58 in relation to its previous close of 13.19. However, the company has experienced a 6.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTVE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PTVE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PTVE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on May 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PTVE Trading at 27.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.04% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +17.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTVE rose by +6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.36. In addition, Pactiv Evergreen Inc saw 19.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.66 for the present operating margin

+14.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pactiv Evergreen Inc stands at +5.10. The total capital return value is set at 7.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.47. Equity return is now at value -15.93, with -3.17 for asset returns.

Based on Pactiv Evergreen Inc (PTVE), the company’s capital structure generated 285.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.04. Total debt to assets is 60.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 278.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pactiv Evergreen Inc (PTVE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.