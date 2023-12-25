What Recent Market Trends Mean for Monro Inc’s (MNRO) Stock

The stock of Monro Inc (MNRO) has gone down by -3.80% for the week, with a 7.44% rise in the past month and a 10.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.43% for MNRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.98% for MNRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Monro Inc (NASDAQ: MNRO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Monro Inc (NASDAQ: MNRO) is above average at 29.06x. The 36-month beta value for MNRO is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MNRO is $28.00, which is -$3.18 below than the current price. The public float for MNRO is 30.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.72% of that float. The average trading volume of MNRO on December 24, 2023 was 464.72K shares.

MNRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Monro Inc (NASDAQ: MNRO) has decreased by -0.03 when compared to last closing price of 31.19.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-26 that Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.42 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNRO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MNRO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MNRO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $35 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MNRO Trading at 10.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +6.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNRO fell by -3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.67. In addition, Monro Inc saw -31.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNRO starting from Broderick Michael T, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $35.03 back on Aug 02. After this action, Broderick Michael T now owns 85,487 shares of Monro Inc, valued at $350,260 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.41 for the present operating margin

+34.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Monro Inc stands at +2.95. The total capital return value is set at 5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.79. Equity return is now at value 4.94, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Monro Inc (MNRO), the company’s capital structure generated 96.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.05. Total debt to assets is 37.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Monro Inc (MNRO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.