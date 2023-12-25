West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WST is 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WST is $382.46, which is $27.53 above the current price. The public float for WST is 73.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WST on December 24, 2023 was 408.81K shares.

WST) stock’s latest price update

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST)’s stock price has increased by 0.33 compared to its previous closing price of 353.76. However, the company has seen a -0.91% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that West Pharmaceutical’s (WST) latest addition to its portfolio is likely to address the critical need for more drug preparation and delivery options at the point of care.

WST’s Market Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) has experienced a -0.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.07% rise in the past month, and a -5.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for WST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.16% for WST’s stock, with a -2.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WST stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WST in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $405 based on the research report published on June 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WST Trading at 1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WST fell by -0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $350.95. In addition, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. saw 50.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WST starting from Winters Chad, who sale 1,013 shares at the price of $349.00 back on Dec 01. After this action, Winters Chad now owns 1,270 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., valued at $353,541 using the latest closing price.

Witherspoon Charles, the VP & Treasurer of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., sale 1,190 shares at $322.37 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Witherspoon Charles is holding 1,835 shares at $383,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.46 for the present operating margin

+39.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. stands at +20.30. The total capital return value is set at 26.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.96. Equity return is now at value 20.96, with 15.82 for asset returns.

Based on West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST), the company’s capital structure generated 11.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.59. Total debt to assets is 8.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.