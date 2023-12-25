Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN)’s stock price has soared by 0.28 in relation to previous closing price of 42.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Werner (WERN) lowers its 2023 guidance for growth in the Truckload Transportation Services or TTS segment. It anticipates TTS truck growth between (3%) and (5%) (prior view: (2%) to (4%)).

Is It Worth Investing in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) is above average at 18.28x. The 36-month beta value for WERN is also noteworthy at 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WERN is $42.44, which is -$0.32 below than the current price. The public float for WERN is 62.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.72% of that float. The average trading volume of WERN on December 24, 2023 was 598.67K shares.

WERN’s Market Performance

WERN’s stock has seen a 1.62% increase for the week, with a 9.11% rise in the past month and a 8.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for Werner Enterprises, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.82% for WERN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WERN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WERN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WERN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $37 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WERN Trading at 10.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +8.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WERN rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.95. In addition, Werner Enterprises, Inc. saw 6.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.15 for the present operating margin

+11.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Werner Enterprises, Inc. stands at +7.33. The total capital return value is set at 16.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.26. Equity return is now at value 10.28, with 4.92 for asset returns.

Based on Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN), the company’s capital structure generated 50.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.77. Total debt to assets is 23.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.