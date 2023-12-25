Weave Communications Inc (WEAV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WEAV is 2.34.

The public float for WEAV is 41.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WEAV on December 24, 2023 was 305.66K shares.

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE: WEAV)’s stock price has soared by 3.63 in relation to previous closing price of 11.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that Tech startups have been trading erratically since the start of the pandemic, experiencing wild volatility in both directions over the past three years. However, a general trend among these stocks is that sentiment on Wall Street remains quite bearish.

WEAV’s Market Performance

Weave Communications Inc (WEAV) has experienced a 3.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 24.29% rise in the past month, and a 40.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.80% for WEAV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.71% for WEAV’s stock, with a 39.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEAV stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for WEAV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WEAV in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $13 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WEAV Trading at 30.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +22.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEAV rose by +3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.32. In addition, Weave Communications Inc saw 149.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEAV starting from Hyde Matthew C., who sale 6,983 shares at the price of $7.03 back on Nov 01. After this action, Hyde Matthew C. now owns 558,682 shares of Weave Communications Inc, valued at $49,090 using the latest closing price.

Hyde Matthew C., the Chief Revenue Officer of Weave Communications Inc, sale 6,983 shares at $7.98 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Hyde Matthew C. is holding 565,665 shares at $55,724 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.97 for the present operating margin

+62.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weave Communications Inc stands at -35.00. The total capital return value is set at -33.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.54. Equity return is now at value -39.72, with -15.71 for asset returns.

Based on Weave Communications Inc (WEAV), the company’s capital structure generated 88.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.92. Total debt to assets is 35.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Weave Communications Inc (WEAV) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.