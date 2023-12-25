WaFd Inc (WAFD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for WaFd Inc (NASDAQ: WAFD) is 8.91x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WAFD is 0.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for WaFd Inc (WAFD) is $34.75, which is $1.62 above the current market price. The public float for WAFD is 62.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.72% of that float. On December 24, 2023, WAFD’s average trading volume was 381.58K shares.

WAFD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of WaFd Inc (NASDAQ: WAFD) has increased by 2.57 when compared to last closing price of 32.30.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that WaFd (WAFD) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

WAFD’s Market Performance

WAFD’s stock has risen by 3.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.44% and a quarterly rise of 29.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.29% for WaFd Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.18% for WAFD’s stock, with a 18.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAFD stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for WAFD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for WAFD in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $32 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WAFD Trading at 21.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +23.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAFD rose by +3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.11. In addition, WaFd Inc saw -1.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAFD starting from GRANT DAVID K, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $13.72 back on May 15. After this action, GRANT DAVID K now owns 20,000 shares of WaFd Inc, valued at $68,600 using the latest closing price.

GRANT DAVID K, the Director of WaFd Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $24.93 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that GRANT DAVID K is holding 57,629 shares at $249,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for WaFd Inc stands at +23.49. The total capital return value is set at 6.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.63. Equity return is now at value 10.95, with 1.19 for asset returns.

Based on WaFd Inc (WAFD), the company’s capital structure generated 151.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.22. Total debt to assets is 16.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of WaFd Inc (WAFD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.