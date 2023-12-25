Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VZLA is 2.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VZLA is 184.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VZLA on December 24, 2023 was 187.12K shares.

VZLA stock's latest price update

The stock of Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX: VZLA) has increased by 5.83 when compared to last closing price of 1.20.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-16 that Penny stocks can be your best friend but also your worst enemy. Although individual pennies often provide lucrative returns, a diversified penny stock portfolio tends to underperform the S&P 500.

VZLA’s Market Performance

VZLA’s stock has risen by 11.40% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.95% and a quarterly rise of 18.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.56% for Vizsla Silver Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.48% for VZLA’s stock, with a 6.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZLA stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for VZLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VZLA in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $3.25 based on the research report published on May 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VZLA Trading at 17.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares surge +14.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZLA rose by +11.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1680. In addition, Vizsla Silver Corp saw 10.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VZLA

The total capital return value is set at -7.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.01. Equity return is now at value -8.96, with -8.74 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.