Vivani Medical Inc (VANI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VANI) has surged by 22.58 when compared to previous closing price of 0.93, but the company has seen a 28.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-16 that ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VANI) (the “Company” or “Vivani”), an innovative, preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel, long-term drug implants, announced today that it will present at the BIO Investor Forum at 2:00 p.m. PDT at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square on October 18, 2023. Vivani President and Chief Executive Officer Adam Mendelsohn, Ph.D., will provide updates on the company, its proprietary NanoPortal™ implant technology.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivani Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VANI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VANI is also noteworthy at 2.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VANI is 26.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.73% of that float. The average trading volume of VANI on December 24, 2023 was 35.32K shares.

VANI’s Market Performance

VANI stock saw an increase of 28.09% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.40% and a quarterly increase of 21.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.03% for Vivani Medical Inc (VANI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.78% for VANI stock, with a simple moving average of 3.77% for the last 200 days.

VANI Trading at 16.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VANI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.02%, as shares surge +20.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VANI rose by +28.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9305. In addition, Vivani Medical Inc saw 34.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VANI starting from Williams Gregg, who purchase 149,940 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Dec 21. After this action, Williams Gregg now owns 679,506 shares of Vivani Medical Inc, valued at $131,947 using the latest closing price.

Williams Gregg, the Director of Vivani Medical Inc, purchase 3,734 shares at $0.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Williams Gregg is holding 529,566 shares at $3,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VANI

The total capital return value is set at -37.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.64. Equity return is now at value -69.39, with -48.78 for asset returns.

Based on Vivani Medical Inc (VANI), the company’s capital structure generated 2.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Vivani Medical Inc (VANI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.