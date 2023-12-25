Vertex Inc (VERX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Vertex Inc (NASDAQ: VERX) has increased by 1.89 when compared to last closing price of 26.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-14 that Reiterate the buy rating for VERX as it has strong growth momentum and pricing growth in FY24. Recent results show revenue growth, improved margins, and strong operating metrics. Vertex is well-positioned to navigate the current macro environment, with the potential for increased pricing and customer base through migration and acquisition.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Inc (NASDAQ: VERX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VERX is 0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The public float for VERX is 47.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VERX on December 24, 2023 was 565.10K shares.

VERX’s Market Performance

VERX’s stock has seen a 0.48% increase for the week, with a -0.59% drop in the past month and a 19.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for Vertex Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.62% for VERX stock, with a simple moving average of 22.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VERX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VERX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $25 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VERX Trading at 4.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -3.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERX rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.91. In addition, Vertex Inc saw 85.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERX starting from SCHWAB JOHN R, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $26.55 back on Dec 18. After this action, SCHWAB JOHN R now owns 23,316 shares of Vertex Inc, valued at $663,862 using the latest closing price.

Rowland Bryan T.R., the GENERAL COUNSEL of Vertex Inc, sale 66,802 shares at $26.95 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Rowland Bryan T.R. is holding 0 shares at $1,800,632 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.44 for the present operating margin

+57.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Inc stands at -2.50. The total capital return value is set at -0.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.46. Equity return is now at value -15.54, with -4.83 for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Inc (VERX), the company’s capital structure generated 32.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.24. Total debt to assets is 10.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vertex Inc (VERX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.