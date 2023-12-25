Verint Systems, Inc. (VRNT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Verint Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT)’s stock price has dropped by -0.54 in relation to previous closing price of 27.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-12 that The customer is always right when it comes to the bottom line. The key to any growing business is keeping customers happy and coming back for more.

Is It Worth Investing in Verint Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) Right Now?

Verint Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 939.04x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Verint Systems, Inc. (VRNT) by analysts is $34.00, which is $6.58 above the current market price. The public float for VRNT is 61.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of VRNT was 679.63K shares.

VRNT’s Market Performance

VRNT stock saw an increase of -0.07% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.84% and a quarterly increase of 13.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.04% for Verint Systems, Inc. (VRNT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.21% for VRNT’s stock, with a -11.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VRNT Trading at 19.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +11.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNT fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.45. In addition, Verint Systems, Inc. saw -24.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNT starting from Highlander Grant A, who sale 2,797 shares at the price of $27.92 back on Dec 20. After this action, Highlander Grant A now owns 80,540 shares of Verint Systems, Inc., valued at $78,092 using the latest closing price.

BODNER DAN, the Chairman & CEO of Verint Systems, Inc., sale 13,171 shares at $27.46 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that BODNER DAN is holding 992,474 shares at $361,676 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.56 for the present operating margin

+64.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verint Systems, Inc. stands at +1.65. The total capital return value is set at 3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.83. Equity return is now at value 1.82, with 1.06 for asset returns.

Based on Verint Systems, Inc. (VRNT), the company’s capital structure generated 35.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.25. Total debt to assets is 19.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Verint Systems, Inc. (VRNT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.