Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by analysts is $32.17, which is $3.9 above the current market price. The public float for VCYT is 72.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.22% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of VCYT was 627.11K shares.

VCYT) stock’s latest price update

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT)’s stock price has increased by 0.93 compared to its previous closing price of 28.01. However, the company has seen a 0.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Tristan Ribar – Vice President-Finance Marc Stapley – Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Chambers – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Puneet Souda – Leerink Sung Ji Nam – Scotiabank Mason Carrico – Stephens Inc Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Veracyte Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Webcast.

VCYT’s Market Performance

Veracyte Inc (VCYT) has experienced a 0.35% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.23% rise in the past month, and a 25.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.68% for VCYT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.44% for VCYT’s stock, with a 15.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VCYT Trading at 17.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +7.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCYT rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.66. In addition, Veracyte Inc saw 19.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCYT starting from JONES EVAN/ FA, who sale 3,090 shares at the price of $30.17 back on Jul 19. After this action, JONES EVAN/ FA now owns 35,173 shares of Veracyte Inc, valued at $93,232 using the latest closing price.

JONES EVAN/ FA, the Director of Veracyte Inc, sale 838 shares at $30.14 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that JONES EVAN/ FA is holding 37,601 shares at $25,257 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.68 for the present operating margin

+57.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veracyte Inc stands at -12.33. The total capital return value is set at -3.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.33. Equity return is now at value -4.75, with -4.44 for asset returns.

Based on Veracyte Inc (VCYT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.35. Total debt to assets is 1.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, Veracyte Inc (VCYT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.