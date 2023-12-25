Vera Bradley Inc’s (VRA) Stock: A 2.66% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Vera Bradley Inc (VRA) has gone up by 7.03% for the week, with a -0.39% drop in the past month and a 16.01% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.07% for VRA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.66% for VRA’s stock, with a 18.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ: VRA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vera Bradley Inc (VRA) by analysts is $10.00, which is $2.39 above the current market price. The public float for VRA is 22.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.52% of that float. On December 24, 2023, the average trading volume of VRA was 252.21K shares.

VRA) stock’s latest price update

Vera Bradley Inc (NASDAQ: VRA)’s stock price has dropped by -0.65 in relation to previous closing price of 7.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-06 that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA ) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call December 6, 2023 9:30 AM ET Company Participants Mark Dely – Chief Administrative Officer Jackie Ardrey – President & CEO Michael Schwindle – CFO Conference Call Participants Joe Gomes – NOBLE Capital Eric Beder – SCC Research Operator Good day, and welcome to the Vera Bradley Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRA stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for VRA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRA in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $8 based on the research report published on June 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VRA Trading at 3.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRA rose by +7.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.42. In addition, Vera Bradley Inc saw 67.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRA starting from Kelley Mary Lou, who sale 33,500 shares at the price of $7.51 back on Dec 08. After this action, Kelley Mary Lou now owns 49,135 shares of Vera Bradley Inc, valued at $251,739 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.88 for the present operating margin

+47.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vera Bradley Inc stands at -11.95. The total capital return value is set at -6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.27. Equity return is now at value -6.82, with -4.38 for asset returns.

Based on Vera Bradley Inc (VRA), the company’s capital structure generated 37.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.30. Total debt to assets is 21.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vera Bradley Inc (VRA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.