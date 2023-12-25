Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) Stock Showcases 2.92% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, VREX stock has gone down by -4.77%, with a monthly gain of 3.09% and a quarterly surge of 7.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for Varex Imaging Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.92% for VREX stock, with a simple moving average of 1.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ: VREX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ: VREX) is above average at 20.58x. The 36-month beta value for VREX is also noteworthy at 0.80.

The public float for VREX is 40.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.21% of that float. The average trading volume of VREX on December 24, 2023 was 363.31K shares.

VREX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ: VREX) has surged by 0.74 when compared to previous closing price of 20.22, but the company has seen a -4.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-17 that SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) announced today that management is scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences. 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference – November 30, 2023 (Fireside chat & 1x1s) Mizuho Medical Devices & Healthcare Services Summit 2023 – December 6, 2023 (Virtual 1x1s). More details can be accessed through Varex’s website at www.vareximaging.com/news on the dates listed above. About Varex Varex Imaging Cor.

Analysts’ Opinion of VREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VREX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VREX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VREX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $24 based on the research report published on October 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VREX Trading at 7.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +2.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VREX fell by -4.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.81. In addition, Varex Imaging Corp saw 0.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VREX starting from Honeysett Kimberley E., who sale 6,174 shares at the price of $19.72 back on Nov 22. After this action, Honeysett Kimberley E. now owns 0 shares of Varex Imaging Corp, valued at $121,751 using the latest closing price.

Kunkel Jay K., the Director of Varex Imaging Corp, sale 9,120 shares at $21.90 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Kunkel Jay K. is holding 11,598 shares at $199,728 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VREX

Equity return is now at value 8.75, with 3.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Varex Imaging Corp (VREX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.