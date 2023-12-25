USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.03x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for USAC is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for USAC is $23.50, which is -$0.59 below the current price. The public float for USAC is 48.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of USAC on December 24, 2023 was 591.60K shares.

USAC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) has dropped by -2.71 compared to previous close of 24.76. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-12-23 that The company owns, develops, acquires, leases, and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of: Atlanta Charlotte Dallas Nashville Orlando Raleigh Richmond Tampa Highwoods Properties’ biggest customers include The U.S.

USAC’s Market Performance

USAC’s stock has fallen by -2.27% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.27% and a quarterly rise of 7.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.71% for USA Compression Partners LP The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.77% for USAC’s stock, with a 10.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USAC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for USAC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for USAC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $22 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

USAC Trading at -3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares sank -0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USAC fell by -2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.91. In addition, USA Compression Partners LP saw 23.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USAC starting from EIG VETERAN EQUITY AGGREGATOR, who sale 99,156 shares at the price of $24.25 back on Dec 22. After this action, EIG VETERAN EQUITY AGGREGATOR, now owns 1,102,273 shares of USA Compression Partners LP, valued at $2,404,761 using the latest closing price.

EIG VETERAN EQUITY AGGREGATOR, the 10% Owner of USA Compression Partners LP, sale 392,317 shares at $25.12 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that EIG VETERAN EQUITY AGGREGATOR, is holding 1,201,429 shares at $9,853,826 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.45 for the present operating margin

+33.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for USA Compression Partners LP stands at +4.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.20. Equity return is now at value 19.97, with 2.37 for asset returns.

Based on USA Compression Partners LP (USAC), the company’s capital structure generated 589.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.