UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.78 in comparison to its previous close of 15.07, however, the company has experienced a -3.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Urogen Pharma Ltd (URGN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in UroGen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for URGN is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) is $39.00, which is $24.5 above the current market price. The public float for URGN is 26.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.86% of that float. On December 24, 2023, URGN’s average trading volume was 268.33K shares.

URGN’s Market Performance

URGN stock saw an increase of -3.33% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.72% and a quarterly increase of -8.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.87% for UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.84% for URGN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URGN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for URGN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for URGN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on February 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

URGN Trading at 14.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares surge +11.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URGN fell by -3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.18. In addition, UroGen Pharma Ltd saw 63.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URGN starting from Smith Jason Drew, who sale 3,800 shares at the price of $18.01 back on Aug 31. After this action, Smith Jason Drew now owns 18,407 shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd, valued at $68,438 using the latest closing price.

Schoenberg Mark, the Chief Medical Officer of UroGen Pharma Ltd, sale 1,900 shares at $10.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Schoenberg Mark is holding 146,879 shares at $19,228 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.82 for the present operating margin

+88.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for UroGen Pharma Ltd stands at -170.58. The total capital return value is set at -692.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,182.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.39.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.