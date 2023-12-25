Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.93 in relation to its previous close of 11.59. However, the company has experienced a 8.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Universal Technical (UTI) to enhance student support with the consolidation of its Houston operations.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI) is above average at 107.57x. The 36-month beta value for UTI is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024



Don't let the chaos of rising interest rates, potential recession, tighter credit issues, higher oil prices, and incessant geopolitical issues chase you from the markets. Instead, just wait it out. With too much fear in the market, go bargain hunting with tech stocks. We have complied a report with the five of the best ways to profit within this industry. "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to sign up for our free report & newsletter, plus bonus offer "Elon Musk just Tiggered a BOOM in These Stocks" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for UTI is $13.75, which is $1.82 above than the current price. The public float for UTI is 32.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.30% of that float. The average trading volume of UTI on December 24, 2023 was 159.27K shares.

UTI’s Market Performance

UTI’s stock has seen a 8.26% increase for the week, with a 1.71% rise in the past month and a 39.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.65% for Universal Technical Institute Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.34% for UTI’s stock, with a 49.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UTI Trading at 17.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +3.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTI rose by +8.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.57. In addition, Universal Technical Institute Inc saw 77.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTI starting from Anderson Troy R, who sale 7,173 shares at the price of $10.94 back on Dec 14. After this action, Anderson Troy R now owns 87,442 shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc, valued at $78,473 using the latest closing price.

Sanchez Loretta Lydia, the Director of Universal Technical Institute Inc, sale 7,599 shares at $8.52 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Sanchez Loretta Lydia is holding 21,930 shares at $64,743 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.90 for the present operating margin

+45.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Technical Institute Inc stands at +1.58. The total capital return value is set at 4.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.00. Equity return is now at value 4.06, with 1.33 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI), the company’s capital structure generated 154.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.74. Total debt to assets is 47.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 203.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.