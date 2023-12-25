Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) has increased by 1.37 when compared to last closing price of 151.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that Universal Health (UHS) is well-poised for growth on the back of the resumption of elective procedures, acquisitions and solid operating cash flows.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) Right Now?

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for UHS is at 1.26.

The average price suggested by analysts for UHS is $154.71, which is $1.63 above the current market price. The public float for UHS is 59.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.78% of that float. The average trading volume for UHS on December 24, 2023 was 533.07K shares.

UHS’s Market Performance

UHS’s stock has seen a 2.86% increase for the week, with a 10.62% rise in the past month and a 19.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for Universal Health Services, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.66% for UHS stock, with a simple moving average of 13.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UHS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UHS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UHS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $170 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UHS Trading at 14.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +10.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UHS rose by +2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.90. In addition, Universal Health Services, Inc. saw 8.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UHS starting from Chen-Langenmayr Nina, who purchase 250 shares at the price of $136.73 back on Dec 06. After this action, Chen-Langenmayr Nina now owns 1,738 shares of Universal Health Services, Inc., valued at $34,182 using the latest closing price.

Chen-Langenmayr Nina, the Director of Universal Health Services, Inc., sale 1,405 shares at $138.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Chen-Langenmayr Nina is holding 1,488 shares at $194,789 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UHS

Equity return is now at value 11.34, with 4.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.